Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 3.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.20% to Rs 22.81 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 3.30% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.20% to Rs 22.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.8119.6311.7115.443.223.112.932.862.192.12

