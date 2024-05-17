Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 82.27 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 24.92% to Rs 8.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 311.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 308.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 14.24% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 82.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.82.2783.20311.25308.979.159.118.258.605.405.5317.9120.113.794.1411.8914.832.833.308.8611.80