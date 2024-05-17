Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 128.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.52% to Rs 247.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 115.15% to Rs 16.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 869.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 689.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 128.73% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.52% to Rs 247.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.