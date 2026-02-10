Mittal Life Style standalone net profit declines 8.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 18.72 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style declined 8.82% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 18.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.7217.973.744.900.610.780.370.510.310.34

