Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit rises 123.68% in the December 2025 quarter

B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit rises 123.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 131.66% to Rs 45.73 crore

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls rose 123.68% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 131.66% to Rs 45.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales45.7319.74 132 OPM %1.011.77 -PBDT1.140.51 124 PBT1.140.51 124 NP0.850.38 124

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

