B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit rises 123.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 131.66% to Rs 45.73 crore

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls rose 123.68% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 131.66% to Rs 45.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45.7319.741.011.771.140.511.140.510.850.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News