Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit declines 54.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1537.84% to Rs 18.18 croreNet profit of Padam Cotton Yarns declined 54.31% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1537.84% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales18.181.11 1538 OPM %14.91-3.60 -PBDT3.075.91 -48 PBT3.065.91 -48 NP2.335.10 -54
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST