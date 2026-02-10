Padam Cotton Yarns standalone net profit declines 54.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1537.84% to Rs 18.18 crore

Net profit of Padam Cotton Yarns declined 54.31% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1537.84% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.181.1114.91-3.603.075.913.065.912.335.10

