Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 19.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 19.40% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.504.0787.3386.981.190.991.110.950.800.67

