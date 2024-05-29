Business Standard
Miven Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 89.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 65.08% to Rs 0.22 crore
Net profit of Miven Machine Tools declined 89.81% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.08% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.63 -65 1.441.02 41 OPM %-200.00-65.08 --108.33-72.55 - PBDT-0.390.42 PL -1.48-0.19 -679 PBT-0.390.43 PL -1.49-0.24 -521 NP0.828.05 -90 -0.287.38 PL
First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

