Cold chain sector set to witness significant growth

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The cold chain sector in India, a vital component of the logistics ecosystem, is set to witness significant growth and innovation in the coming years, according to Surendra Ahirwar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Speaking at FICCI's Cold Chain and Logistics Summit, Ahirwar noted that the cold chain sector currently has a turnover of about Rs 2 lakh crore and is growing at a rapid rate of over 10%.