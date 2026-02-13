Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 93.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 93.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales decline 6.42% to Rs 49.60 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 93.51% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 49.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales49.6053.00 -6 OPM %6.836.40 -PBDT2.042.22 -8 PBT0.581.03 -44 NP0.050.77 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

