Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 93.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.42% to Rs 49.60 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 93.51% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 49.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.49.6053.006.836.402.042.220.581.030.050.77

