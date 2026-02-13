Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 37.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.85% to Rs 27.17 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries rose 37.13% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.85% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.1719.2916.5614.005.403.413.462.702.772.02

