Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 37.13% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 40.85% to Rs 27.17 croreNet profit of Savera Industries rose 37.13% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.85% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales27.1719.29 41 OPM %16.5614.00 -PBDT5.403.41 58 PBT3.462.70 28 NP2.772.02 37
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST