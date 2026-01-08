Modern Insulators announces change in directorate
With effect from 08 January 2026Modern Insulators has appointed Shreyans Ranka (DIN: 06470710), presently serving as a Whole-Time Director, as Joint Managing Director of the Company for a term of five (5) years, with effect from 08 January 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:46 PM IST