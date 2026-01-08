Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modern Insulators announces change in directorate

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

With effect from 08 January 2026

Modern Insulators has appointed Shreyans Ranka (DIN: 06470710), presently serving as a Whole-Time Director, as Joint Managing Director of the Company for a term of five (5) years, with effect from 08 January 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Sensex drops 598 pts; broader mrkt underperforms

Madhya Bharat Agro Q3 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 32-cr

National Standard (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Trump Withdraws US from 60+ Global Bodies, Including UN Agencies and India-France Solar Alliance

Japan Yen finds support amid China tensions and BOJ signals

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

