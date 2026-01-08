Trump Withdraws US from 60+ Global Bodies, Including UN Agencies and India-France Solar Alliance
President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from over 60 international organisations, including UN bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions redundant" and contrary to America's interests.
Further, he signed the memorandum titled Withdrawing the United States from International Organisations, Conventions and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:16 PM IST