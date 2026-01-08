Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump Withdraws US from 60+ Global Bodies, Including UN Agencies and India-France Solar Alliance

Trump Withdraws US from 60+ Global Bodies, Including UN Agencies and India-France Solar Alliance

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from over 60 international organisations, including UN bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions redundant" and contrary to America's interests.

Further, he signed the memorandum titled Withdrawing the United States from International Organisations, Conventions and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

