National Standard (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Photo Ltd, Palm Jewels Ltd, Bedmutha Industries Ltd and Rollatainers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 January 2026.

National Standard (India) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1804.35 at 08-Jan-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 165 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd surged 12.40% to Rs 1463.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 453 shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd soared 12.01% to Rs 22.76. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8172 shares in the past one month.

Bedmutha Industries Ltd advanced 11.94% to Rs 134.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1987 shares in the past one month.

Rollatainers Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 1.98. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

