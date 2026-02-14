Modi's Navnirman standalone net profit rises 82.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.99% to Rs 54.43 crore

Net profit of Modi's Navnirman rose 82.17% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.99% to Rs 54.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.54.4332.0226.9924.2314.777.9814.477.8812.777.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News