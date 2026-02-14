Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modi's Navnirman standalone net profit rises 82.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Modi's Navnirman standalone net profit rises 82.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales rise 69.99% to Rs 54.43 crore

Net profit of Modi's Navnirman rose 82.17% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.99% to Rs 54.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales54.4332.02 70 OPM %26.9924.23 -PBDT14.777.98 85 PBT14.477.88 84 NP12.777.01 82

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

