Dangee Dums standalone net profit rises 53.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 8.75 crore

Net profit of Dangee Dums rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.757.5921.0320.691.461.300.270.200.230.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News