Dangee Dums standalone net profit rises 53.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Dangee Dums standalone net profit rises 53.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 8.75 crore

Net profit of Dangee Dums rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.757.59 15 OPM %21.0320.69 -PBDT1.461.30 12 PBT0.270.20 35 NP0.230.15 53

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

