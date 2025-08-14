Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 9.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 32.55 croreNet profit of Mohindra Fasteners rose 9.57% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales32.5531.57 3 OPM %10.5712.13 -PBDT4.814.26 13 PBT3.102.95 5 NP2.292.09 10
