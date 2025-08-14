Minal Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.44% to Rs 10.04 croreNet profit of Minal Industries rose 43.24% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.0412.31 -18 OPM %7.475.61 -PBDT0.900.80 13 PBT0.770.67 15 NP0.530.37 43
