Minal Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Minal Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales decline 18.44% to Rs 10.04 crore

Net profit of Minal Industries rose 43.24% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.0412.31 -18 OPM %7.475.61 -PBDT0.900.80 13 PBT0.770.67 15 NP0.530.37 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

