Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 2.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 38.85 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 2.36% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.8537.68 3 OPM %18.7420.78 -PBDT8.489.66 -12 PBT7.148.33 -14 NP5.385.51 -2
