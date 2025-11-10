Surbhi Industries standalone net profit declines 80.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.16% to Rs 8.87 croreNet profit of Surbhi Industries declined 80.88% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.16% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.8711.11 -20 OPM %19.3918.81 -PBDT1.513.35 -55 PBT0.522.72 -81 NP0.522.72 -81
