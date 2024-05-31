Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit rises 4.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 51.07 croreNet profit of Mohindra Fasteners rose 4.33% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.99% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 177.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
