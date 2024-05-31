Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit declines 48.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.84 croreNet profit of Perfect-Octave Media Projects declined 48.72% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.24% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
