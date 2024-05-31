Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.07% to Rs 6.93 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.50% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 30.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content