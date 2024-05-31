Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 57.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 200.56% to Rs 10.70 crore
Net profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 57.50% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 200.56% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 380.27% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.69% to Rs 27.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.703.56 201 27.4011.29 143 OPM %76.4561.52 -84.4280.96 - PBDT3.712.47 50 15.223.33 357 PBT3.662.48 48 15.033.33 351 NP2.521.60 58 10.712.23 380
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 132.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 16.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Northlink Fiscal &amp; Capital Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit declines 48.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

INR Slumps Against US Dollar Ahead Of Local GDP Numbers

Indices snap 5-day losing streak, Nifty regains 22,500

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon