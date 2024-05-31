DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 1.87 croreNet profit of DSJ Keep Learning rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 433.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 6.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
