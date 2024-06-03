Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MOIL records 41% jump in May sales

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Production up 7% to 3.05 lakh tonnes
MOIL scales a new peak of 2.15 lakh tonnes monthly sales of manganese ore in May, 2024, surpassing the previous record of 1.83 lakh tonnes in December, 2019 and registering an impressive growth of 41% over May'23. Sales during Apr-May'24, has been higher by 31.5% as compared to corresponding period last year (CPLY). Helped by market conditions, the company has increased the prices of various grades by about 65% in the current financial year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the production front, 3.05 lakh tonnes of manganese ore production was achieved in Apr-May, 2024, registering a growth of 7% over CPLY.
MOIL has also continued its focus on exploration activities and carried out exploratory core drilling of 18,609 meters in Apr-May'24, which is higher by 26% y-o-y.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon