Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 14.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.26% to Rs 151.70 croreNet profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 14.52% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 151.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales151.70158.45 -4 OPM %2.932.80 -PBDT3.733.26 14 PBT3.693.22 15 NP2.762.41 15
