Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 103.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.92% to Rs 133.55 croreNet profit of Riddhi Corporate Services rose 103.27% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 100.92% to Rs 133.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales133.5566.47 101 OPM %3.9211.19 -PBDT8.166.47 26 PBT4.202.03 107 NP3.111.53 103
