R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems standalone net profit rises 222.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 82.55% to Rs 31.18 croreNet profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 222.86% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 82.55% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.1817.08 83 OPM %26.6817.33 -PBDT8.922.94 203 PBT8.042.42 232 NP5.651.75 223
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content