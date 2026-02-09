Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 5.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 198.44 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 5.21% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 198.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 190.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.198.44190.6919.3617.7434.2430.5519.0818.1714.3513.64

