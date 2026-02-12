Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 70.96% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 7.53% to Rs 347.00 croreNet profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 70.96% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 347.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 375.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales347.00375.26 -8 OPM %5.637.81 -PBDT13.2323.15 -43 PBT4.1814.33 -71 NP3.1310.78 -71
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST