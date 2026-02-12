Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 70.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.53% to Rs 347.00 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 70.96% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 347.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 375.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.347.00375.265.637.8113.2323.154.1814.333.1310.78

