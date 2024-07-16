CRISIL delivers muted performance in Q2; board OKs interim dividend of Rs 8/share

CRISIL has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.11 crore in Q2 2024, which is marginally lower as compared with the PAT of Rs 150.58 crore posted in Q2 2023.

Consolidated income from operations rose 3.4% to Rs 797.4 crore in Q2 2024, compared with Rs 771 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The companys Ratings business grew 11.4% year-over-year, while the Research, Analytics & Solutions business grew 0.8% year-over-year in in Q2 2024.

Profit before tax increased 6.7% to Rs 208 crore in Q2 2024, compared with Rs 195 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The companys board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share in the current quarter for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

Amish Mehta, managing director and CEO, CRISIL, said: "Global GDP growth is holding up, with the U.S. and India leading the way. India's economy will continue to be on a robust growth trajectory.

Fueled by investments in physical and digital infrastructure, both manufacturing and services are set to drive growth opportunities in India. While there is optimism, the ongoing economic uncertainty has prompted a cautious stance on discretionary spending by global clients.

Our businesses showed resilience and growth, prioritizing foundational capabilities through our people and digital initiatives, underscoring our commitment to long-term value creation for stakeholders."

CRISIL is a global analytics company. It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions.

