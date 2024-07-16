Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 797.35 crore
Net profit of CRISIL declined 0.31% to Rs 150.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 797.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 771.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales797.35771.02 3 OPM %25.9226.47 -PBDT224.09221.02 1 PBT207.96194.95 7 NP150.11150.58 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Reprsentative image of elevator shaft (Photo: Wiki)

No water, no food: Kerala man trapped in medical college lift for 2 days

Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife

LIVE news: Supreme Court seeks CBI, ED's response to AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; ICICI Bank, Infy, Airtel top contributors

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex off record high, up 50 pts; HUL, Airtel rise up to 3%; RIL slips

OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Watch 2r and Nord Buds 3 Pro

OnePlus 'Summer Launch' event at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Form 16

How to obtain Form 16A: Your guide to downloading TDS certificates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon