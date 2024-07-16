Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 137.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.25% to Rs 69.72 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 137.62% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.25% to Rs 69.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales69.7243.78 59 OPM %21.605.66 -PBDT20.147.74 160 PBT18.366.00 206 NP14.786.22 138
