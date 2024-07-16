Business Standard
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3142.1, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.85% in last one year as compared to a 25.03% jump in NIFTY and a 13.24% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3142.1, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24646.05. The Sensex is at 80843.16, up 0.22%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 6.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60070.7, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3149.85, up 1.61% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 70.85% in last one year as compared to a 25.03% jump in NIFTY and a 13.24% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 63.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

