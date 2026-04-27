Money supply rises around 12% on year
India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 309.27 lakh crores as on 15 April,2026, marking a slide of 1.7% on a fortnightly basis. The latest figure is up around 12% compared to the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 41.42 lakh crores, up 12.1% on year. Time deposits with banks rose 10.6% on year at Rs 233 lakh crores. The bank credit to commercial sector jumped 14.6% on year to Rs 217.64 lakh crores, accelerating from an annual gain of 10.10% in year ago period.
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST