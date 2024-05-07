Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.35% to Rs 62.89 croreNet profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt rose 230.00% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.35% to Rs 62.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.90% to Rs 55.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.93% to Rs 204.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
