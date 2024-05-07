Business Standard
Fusion Micro Finance standalone net profit rises 15.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 645.99 crore
Net profit of Fusion Micro Finance rose 15.87% to Rs 132.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 645.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 500.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.52% to Rs 505.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.00% to Rs 2316.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1741.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales645.99500.89 29 2316.731741.92 33 OPM %55.7661.62 -59.0263.39 - PBDT174.49154.22 13 672.27519.39 29 PBT171.71151.92 13 663.26511.98 30 NP132.69114.52 16 505.29387.15 31
First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

