Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 110.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 250.59% to Rs 2.98 croreNet profit of Moongipa Capital Finance rose 110.42% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 250.59% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.980.85 251 OPM %42.2854.12 -PBDT1.320.54 144 PBT1.310.53 147 NP1.010.48 110
