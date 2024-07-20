Business Standard
Patanjali Foods Q1 PAT soars 3-fold to Rs 263 cr

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
The FMCG company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 262.90 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 87.75 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
However, revenue from operations declined 7.65% to Rs 7,173.06 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 7,767.10 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
Profit before tax zoomed to Rs 359.15 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 119.50 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
During the quarter, the company achieved EBITDA of Rs 435.08 crore as against Rs 211.99 crore posted in Q1 FY24, resulting in 2X growth YoY and 4.08% on QoQ basis. EBITDA margin stood at 6.07% during the quarter.
The company reported a healthy quarter, with profitability metrics showing solid growth on a YoY basis. This was largely driven by reduced volatility in edible oil prices along with stable performance in the Food & FMCG portfolio. The company is seeing a boost from new-age channels like e-commerce and quick commerce, the firm stated in the press release.
In Q1FY25, the Food & FMCG segment's revenues remained flat at Rs 1,953.55 crore, contributing to 26.77% of revenue from operations of the company.

Edible oil segment achieved sales of Rs 5,330.33 crore, during Q1FY25 down 9.51% from Rs 5,890.73 crore in Q1 FY24. In the quarter, sales of branded edible oil constituted around 79.54% of the total edible oil
During the quarter, edible oil volumes were 5.74 lac MT. There was a slight dip in the demand for edible oil due to the heatwave in the country, said the company.
In Q1FY25, export revenue stood at Rs 53.33 crore. The company has added new markets to its export portfolio, now reaching 22 countries. The companys products are also available on ecommerce platforms in global markets, it added.
The revenue from the wind turbine power generation segment during Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 14.33 cr. The company fulfills around 20% of its energy requirements from renewable sources.
Patanjali Foods (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries) is one of India's top FMCG player in India. The company is present in Edible Oils, Food & FMCG and Wind Power Generation segments via a bouquet of brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, etc.
Shares of Patanjali Foods shed 0.74% to end at Rs 1591.15 on Friday, 19 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

