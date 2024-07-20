Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 62.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.16% to Rs 72.81 croreNet profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 62.44% to Rs 18.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.16% to Rs 72.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales72.8142.79 70 OPM %41.0840.64 -PBDT25.7815.84 63 PBT25.1015.26 64 NP18.8111.58 62
