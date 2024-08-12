Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.83% to Rs 40.69 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 133.33% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.83% to Rs 40.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.6927.345.555.521.130.590.950.400.700.30