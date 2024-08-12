Voltas hits life high on reporting strong Q1 results

Voltas surged 7.40% to Rs 1,536.15 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 334.23 crore in Q1 FY25, significantly higher from Rs 129.29 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 increased 45.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,001.27 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 451.52 crore, up 122.52% as compared to Rs 202.91 crore posted in same quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The unitary cooling products business continued to outperform the market and maintained its growth momentum. Overall volume grew by 67%. Voltas continued to be a market leader both in split and window air-conditioners with an exit market share of 21.2% as at June 2024. Total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 increased 45.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,001.27 crore.

The overall segment revenue grew by 51% to Rs 3,802 crore as compared to Rs 2,514 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Segment result during the quarter grew by 58% to Rs 327 crore as compared to Rs 207 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services segment comprises both Domestic and International Projects businesses. The Domestic Projects business with presence in MEP, Water, Electrical & Solar has grown due to a healthy carry forward order book. Timely execution, focus on completion certification and other related project management initiatives have resulted in a robust bottom-line growth.

The Domestic Projects continues to grow its order pad and retains a positive outlook, given the increased infrastructure spending in the country. For International Projects Business, projects in UAE and Saudi continue to deliver good performance and drive the revenue growth for the business. Strong project execution, timely assessment of cost and profitability have ensured a better bottom-line performance after facing challenges for the last few quarters.

The segment revenue for the quarter was higher by 40%, at Rs 949 crore as compared to Rs 679 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Segment Result was Rs 68 crore as compared to loss of Rs 52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year due to provisions made on account of delayed collection in overseas projects

The engineering products and services segment continued to show a steady performance on the back of a strong order backlog and disciplined execution efforts. Revenue for the quarter was higher at Rs 161 crore as compared to Rs 142 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Segment result was Rs 45 crore as compared to RS.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. The company is part of the Tata Group. In addition to room air conditioners, it also has air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning products in its portfolio.

The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 1,563 in todays intraday session.

