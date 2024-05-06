United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1235.3, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.6% in last one year as compared to a 23.03% jump in NIFTY and a 12.4% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54273.9, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 77.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

