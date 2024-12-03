Business Standard
Most of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned; Rs 6,839 cr worth notes still with public, says RBI

Most of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned; Rs 6,839 cr worth notes still with public, says RBI

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

The Reserve Bank on Monday said 98.08 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned to the banking system, and only Rs 6,839 crore worth such notes are still with the public at the close of business on November 29, 2024. On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 6,839 crore at the close of business on November 29, 2024, RBI said.

 

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

