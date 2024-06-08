Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 1.93 croreNet profit of Mount Housing & Infrastructure declined 8.27% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
