Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 1.93 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Mount Housing & Infrastructure declined 8.27% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.931.852.021.8585.4985.9563.3760.541.291.360.160.201.261.350.090.141.221.330.080.10