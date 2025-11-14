MPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 292.13% to Rs 8.47 croreNet Loss of MPDL reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 292.13% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.472.16 292 OPM %-32.82-46.30 -PBDT-2.73-0.99 -176 PBT-2.73-0.99 -176 NP-2.17-0.99 -119
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content