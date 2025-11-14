GE Power India consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.02% to Rs 280.52 croreNet profit of GE Power India declined 51.61% to Rs 32.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.02% to Rs 280.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 217.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales280.52217.42 29 OPM %9.964.69 -PBDT50.6628.68 77 PBT48.0325.27 90 NP32.3666.87 -52
