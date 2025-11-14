XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 1.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.70% to Rs 94.41 croreNet profit of XT Global Infotech rose 1.11% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 94.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales94.4148.74 94 OPM %7.3011.12 -PBDT5.935.56 7 PBT4.333.58 21 NP2.742.71 1
