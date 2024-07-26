Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 2.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 3422.46 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 2.14% to Rs 404.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 396.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 3422.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3252.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.